Mary L. Dvoratchek Obituary
Mary L. Dvoratchek, nee Hanlon, 92, passed away on March 3rd, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jacob for over 67 years. Loving mother of Jean (the late Edward) Grunst and the late Dan (Cathy Kupferberg) Dvoratchek. Special grandmother of Kaitlin and Brian Grunst. Sister of Jeannine (the late Charles) Schneider and the late William (Jeanen) Hanlon, Jr. Sister-in-law of the late Richard (Nanette) Dvoratchek. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. A special thank you to the kind and caring staff of the Arboria of Long Grove and JourneyCare Hospice. In lieu of flowers donations to Honor Flight, 938 W Montana St, Chicago, IL 60614 or JourneyCare Hospice, 405 N Lake Zurich Rd, Barrington, IL 60010 would be appreciated. Visitation Monday March 11th, 9 AM, St. Edna Church, 2525 N Arlington Heights Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60004, until time of Mass at 10 AM. Interment Private at St. Joseph Cemetery. Info 847-359-8020 or visit Mary's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2019
