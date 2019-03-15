|
|
Mary Lorraine Lococo (nee Mack), Age 93, beloved wife for 71 years of the late Francis, Loving mother of Mary (Arthur) Barkman, Patricia (John) O'Keeffe and Kathleen (James) Gergits. Cherished grandmother of Mary (Kevin) Karl, John (Magen) O'Keeffe, Dan (Carrie) Barkman, Anne (Joel) Armstrong, Katie (Mike) Richardson, Jim (Catherine) Gergits, Monica (Pat) Fitzgibbons, Tom Gergits (fianceé, Caroline Kienzle), Michael (Sarah) Barkman and Elizabeth (Peter) Weber. Great grandmother of Katharine Karl, Lucy, Gabby, William and Emme Gergits, Ryan, Brendan and Morgan Richardson, Natalie, Emmett, Joey and Michael Fitzgibbons, Alex, Aaron and Adam Armstrong, Anne and Francis Weber, John and Calvin Barkman and the late Sean O'Keeffe. Dear sister of late Eugene (the late Mary) Mack and sister-in-law of Marion (the late Richard) Vicek. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Assistant librarian at St. Rita High School 1966-1989 and long time parishioner of St. Rita of Cascia Parish. Visitation Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:45 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church 124 N Spring Ave, La Grange, IL 60525.Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. Please omit Flowers. For funeral information please call 708-496-3344 or www.hannfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2019