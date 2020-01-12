Home

Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Mary L. Lostarakos, age 70. Passed peacefully at home, on December 12, 2019, with her loving family at her side. Beloved daughter of Helen and the late Peter Lostarakos; loving mother of Andrew (Jennifer) Kukulski; dear grandmother of Arielle and Tyler; cherished sister of Athena (Alex) Toures. Mary will be greatly missed for her generosity and loving nature that touched the lives of her family and so many friends. A Memorial Visitation Wednesday, January 15, 2020, 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Sullivan Funeral Home, 60 South Grant St. Hinsdale, Illinois. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mary's honor to a are appreciated. For information: 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020
