Mary L. Love nee Miller age 71; passed away April 6, 2020; beloved wife of George; loving mother of Rahsaan Love and grandmother of Kamryn. Visitation Monday April 13, 2020; 5 pm to 7 pm at Kosary Funeral Home 9837 S. Kedzie, Evergreen Park. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing will be observed with a limit of ten people during the visitation. Interment Tuesday April 14th at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery (708) 499-3223 or www.kosaryfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020