Hursen Funeral Home - Hillside-Westchester
4001 West Roosevelt Road
Hillside-Westchester, IL 60162
(708) 547-8200
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Hursen Funeral Home - Hillside-Westchester
4001 West Roosevelt Road
Hillside-Westchester, IL 60162
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Hursen Funeral Home - Hillside-Westchester
4001 West Roosevelt Road
Hillside-Westchester, IL 60162
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Domitilla Church
Hillside, IL
View Map
Mary L. Marazzo Obituary
Mary L. Marazzo, loving sister of the late Joseph (Donna) Marazzo and the late: Gus, Yolanda (Anthony) Caito, Dorothy, Florence and Anthony Marazzo; dear aunt of Marlene (Thomas) Liska, Joseph (Mary Lynn) Marazzo and Laura (Mark) Williams; great aunt and cousin of many. Visitation Wednesday 9:00 a.m. until time of prayers 10:00 a.m. from HURSEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, SW corner of Mannheim & Roosevelt Roads, Hillside/Westchester to St. Domitilla Church, Hillside. Mass 10:30 a.m. Interment Mount Carmel Cemetery. Funeral info: 800-562-0082 or www.hursen.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 24, 2019
