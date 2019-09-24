|
|
Mary L. Marazzo, loving sister of the late Joseph (Donna) Marazzo and the late: Gus, Yolanda (Anthony) Caito, Dorothy, Florence and Anthony Marazzo; dear aunt of Marlene (Thomas) Liska, Joseph (Mary Lynn) Marazzo and Laura (Mark) Williams; great aunt and cousin of many. Visitation Wednesday 9:00 a.m. until time of prayers 10:00 a.m. from HURSEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, SW corner of Mannheim & Roosevelt Roads, Hillside/Westchester to St. Domitilla Church, Hillside. Mass 10:30 a.m. Interment Mount Carmel Cemetery. Funeral info: 800-562-0082 or www.hursen.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 24, 2019