Mary L. McNulty
(Nee Farris), Age 77, of Chicago, later Phoenix, AZ, and most recently, Corrales, NM, passed away peacefully, on July 7, 2020, surrounded by her family. She is now joyfully reunited in heaven, with her loving husband, Bob, her parents, John and Mary Farris, and her sister, Suzanne Farris. Marilyn is survived by her dear brother and sister-in-law, John and Mary Farris, her brother-in-law, Robert (the late Jane) Buchanan, her sister-in-law Debra Hahn (the late James) McNulty, her sister-in-law Rosemary (Michael) Hurley, and her three adult children.

Marilyn was a loving, selfless Mother to Patricia (Robert) Lueker, Margaret (Mario) Palaggi, and Elizabeth McNulty. She was Grandmother ("Gram") to Bridgette McNulty, Kathleen (Derek) Conway, Mary (Taylor) Lideen, Hudson Lueker and Justin Lueker. Marilyn was also Great Grandmother to Carter McNulty, Stormy Conway and Cason McNulty, who were loved and spoiled by their "Gigi". Marilyn had many fond nieces, nephews and God children, whom she adored. Marilyn was blessed with wonderful cousins, who were her dear friends. Marilyn will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Interment private. The family plans a memorial service when circumstances permit. The family requests that contributions be made to Heartland Hospice of Corrales, NM, or to the American Lung Association, in memory of Mary L. McNulty.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 21, 2020.
July 21, 2020
Terrible shame, one of this world's kindest and finest women has left this world, rest in peace Aunt Marilyn and say hi to Mom for me when you get there.
Love You,
Michael
Michael Winter
Family
