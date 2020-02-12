Home

POWERED BY

Services
Belmont Funeral Home - Chicago
7120 West Belmont
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 286-2500
For more information about
Mary Parenti
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St Vincent Ferrer Church
1530 Jackson Ave
River Forest, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
St Vincent Ferrer Church
1530 Jackson Ave
River Forest, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Parenti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary L. Parenti

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary L. Parenti Obituary
Mary Leda Parenti, nee Hanton, formerly of Elmwood Park, passed away on January 15, 2020 in Las Vegas, NV. Beloved wife of Donald and Loving mother of Lisa and Jim. Mary was the dear daughter of the late James and Leda, nee DiDomenico, Hanton; the fond sister-in-law of William and Dianne Parenti and the Cherished aunt, cousin and friend to many. Memorial Visitation Saturday, February 15, 2020 at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, 1530 Jackson Ave., River Forest, from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment at St Joseph Catholic Cemetery, River Grove. Info:773 286-2500 or www.belmontfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -