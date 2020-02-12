|
|
Mary Leda Parenti, nee Hanton, formerly of Elmwood Park, passed away on January 15, 2020 in Las Vegas, NV. Beloved wife of Donald and Loving mother of Lisa and Jim. Mary was the dear daughter of the late James and Leda, nee DiDomenico, Hanton; the fond sister-in-law of William and Dianne Parenti and the Cherished aunt, cousin and friend to many. Memorial Visitation Saturday, February 15, 2020 at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, 1530 Jackson Ave., River Forest, from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment at St Joseph Catholic Cemetery, River Grove. Info:773 286-2500 or www.belmontfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 12, 2020