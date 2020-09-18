Mary L. Porter, 84, a longtime resident of Glen Ellyn. Beloved wife of the late James G. Porter, Loving mother of Anne Marie Porter, David (Michele) Porter, Margaret (Erik) Ford, James Porter, Daniel Porter, Christopher (Angela) Porter, the late Baby Jacqueline Porter and late William Porter. Dear Grandmother of George, Carolyn & Samuel Ford and Colin & William Porter. Fond sister of the late Corlene Glynn, the late Kathleen Ivancevich, the late Jack Flynn and the late William Flynn.
Visitation Monday September 21st 12 P.M. - 1 P.M. Leonard Memorial Funeral Home, 565 Duane Street, Glen Ellyn
). Private Funeral Mass, St. Petronille Catholic Church Glen Ellyn, IL.