Mary L. Serio, age 98, formerly of Lombard, loving daughter of the late Joseph Sr. and the late Jennie (nee Fertitta) Serio; beloved sister of the late Josephine (the late Phillip) Scittine, the late Frank Serio, the late Joseph (the late Wilma), the late Stella (the late Joseph) Cusimano and the late Alice Serio and caring aunt of six nieces and nephews, three great nieces and nephews and five great-great nieces and nephews. Entombment private Queen of Heaven Mausoleum. Arrangements handled by Donald R. Smith, Funeral Director. Info 708-681-5828.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store