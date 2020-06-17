(nee Corbet) Beloved wife of the late William F. Sweeney; loving mother of Susan (Jim) Dohl, Tricia ("Dick") Smurlo, Alanna (Joseph) Folker, Mary Colleen, and Kelli (Timothy) Pfeiffer; grandmother of Traci, Eric, Kristy, William, Courtney, Nicholas, Melissa, Jennifer, Sean, Brendan, and Ryan; great grandmother of Michael, Liam, Kiera, Nathan, Lauren, David, Kennedy, Kaelyn, Nora, Eve, Claire, Teagan, Cora, Eliana, and Darren; fond sister of Robert, Rita Munroe, and Frank Corbet; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation at St. Viator Church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mercy Home for Boys & Girls, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and The Irish American Heritage Center are appreciated. For information please call 773-588-5850 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 17, 2020.