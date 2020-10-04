Mary Leonard Weitzel, 84, of Hinsdale, IL and former 52-year resident of River Forest, IL, passed away peacefully on September 30, 2020 surrounded by her family. Born March 5, 1936 in Rockford, IL, the daughter of Dr Charles and Helen Leonard. Beloved wife of the late Charles J. Weitzel and loving mother of Chuck (Gina), John, Megan, Tom (Meg), Catherine Erhardt, Helen Patricia Sattler (Don), and Michael (Phoebe). Cherished grandmother of Alex (Kaitlyn), Matthew, and Peter Weitzel, Bridget, Kevin, and Camryn Weitzel, Sarah and Anne Sattler, Shannon and Molly Erhardt, Charlie Weitzel, and Brandon and Caden Weitzel. Mary was predeceased by her husband, Charles J. Weitzel, by sisters Nell (the late William) Sheil and Helen C. Leonard, and brothers Charles Leonard Jr and John (Marsha) Leonard. She is survived by sisters Ann (Dave) Burton, Kate (William) Devers, and brothers Tom (Paula) Leonard, Luke (Georgia) Leonard, Peter (Claudette) Leonard. Upon Charles death in 1982, Mary went to work for Madly Pop'n of Oak Park, Pilgrim Management Company of Oak Park, and then started her own company, MLW Property Management. Mary was a 52-year member of St Luke Catholic Church in River Forest, IL. Mary loved to play the piano, play bridge, attend book club and cheer on the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame. She lived a long fulfilling life and always made everyone smile with her good humor and generosity. Private interment services at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. Info: drechslerbrownwilliams.com