Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Services
800 S. Roselle Road
Schaumburg, IL 60193
(847) 891-2900
Mary L. Willhoit

Mary L. Willhoit Obituary
Visitation for Mary L. Willhoit (nee Martin), 94, a resident of Friendship Village, formerly of Elk Grove, Mon., June 3 from 6:00-8:00pm at Michaels Funeral Home, 800 S. Roselle Rd., Schaumburg. Funeral services Tues., June 4 beginning with prayers at 9:15am at the funeral home to 10:00am funeral mass at St. Matthew Church, Schaumburg. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Born Mar. 31, 1925 in Chicago to Hugh and Cecilia (nee Toale), she passed away peacefully May, 28, 2019 in Schaumburg. Adoring wife of 68 years to the late Elmer; loving mother of Alan (Nancy), Thomas (Cheryl), James (Janine), Nancy Fessenden and Susan (Tim) Beyer; fond grandmother of 15; proud great grandmother of 15; beloved eldest sister of 7, dear aunt and friend to many. She will be missed by all those whose lives she touched. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mary's name to the , and click "Donate". For information 847-891-2900 or for guestbook www.michaelsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 30, 2019
