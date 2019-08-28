Home

Mary Zable
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
Prayer Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:15 AM
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Hubert Catholic Church
729 Grand Canyon Street
Hoffman Estates, IL
Mary L. Zable


1945 - 2019
Mary L. Zable, nee Umberger, age 74, of Hoffman Estates. Beloved wife of Robert E. Zable for 53 years. Loving mother of Gregory Zable and Karen (Keith) Falk. Devoted grandmother of Ryan and Katelyn. Caring daughter of the late Forrest and Caroline Umberger. Cherished sister of John (Liz) Umberger and Barbara Umberger. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Dear great niece of Marie Yost. Mary loved to cook, bake and never missed an opportunity to shop. She attended church several times a week. Her loves of her life were her grandchildren and never missing a chance to show it. Visitation Friday from 5 to 8 PM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Funeral prayers Saturday 9:15 AM at the funeral home to St. Hubert Catholic Church, 729 Grand Canyon Street, Hoffman Estates. Funeral Mass 10 AM. Interment St. Michael the Archangel, Palatine. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 28, 2019
