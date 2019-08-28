|
|
Mary L. Zable, nee Umberger, age 74, of Hoffman Estates. Beloved wife of Robert E. Zable for 53 years. Loving mother of Gregory Zable and Karen (Keith) Falk. Devoted grandmother of Ryan and Katelyn. Caring daughter of the late Forrest and Caroline Umberger. Cherished sister of John (Liz) Umberger and Barbara Umberger. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Dear great niece of Marie Yost. Mary loved to cook, bake and never missed an opportunity to shop. She attended church several times a week. Her loves of her life were her grandchildren and never missing a chance to show it. Visitation Friday from 5 to 8 PM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Funeral prayers Saturday 9:15 AM at the funeral home to St. Hubert Catholic Church, 729 Grand Canyon Street, Hoffman Estates. Funeral Mass 10 AM. Interment St. Michael the Archangel, Palatine. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 28, 2019