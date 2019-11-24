Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
(708) 636-5500
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Doubek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Laura Doubek


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Laura Doubek Obituary
Mary Laura Doubek, an artist and teacher with a gentle spirit, passed away November 17, 2019. Born in Evergreen Park, IL on February 11, 1949, Mary raised three sons, Aaron (Katie) Kruger, Micah (Meg) Kruger and Damon (MiSoo) Kruger in Colorado. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren, Raia; Marguerite, Abe and Luke; and Ruth and Ben. She also will be deeply missed by her siblings, Martha Dion, Chris Doubek, Rich Doubek, Don (Karen) Doubek, Tim Doubek, Margaret (the late Jim) Murray and Madeleine (Nancy) Doubek, her CO sister, Denise Dykstra, and many nieces and nephews. Mary's life celebration will be held in CO. Donations are welcome to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014, or the Safe Shelter of St. Vrain Valley, P.O. Box 231, Longmont, CO 80502-0231. For Info: 708-636-5500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -