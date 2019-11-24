|
Mary Laura Doubek, an artist and teacher with a gentle spirit, passed away November 17, 2019. Born in Evergreen Park, IL on February 11, 1949, Mary raised three sons, Aaron (Katie) Kruger, Micah (Meg) Kruger and Damon (MiSoo) Kruger in Colorado. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren, Raia; Marguerite, Abe and Luke; and Ruth and Ben. She also will be deeply missed by her siblings, Martha Dion, Chris Doubek, Rich Doubek, Don (Karen) Doubek, Tim Doubek, Margaret (the late Jim) Murray and Madeleine (Nancy) Doubek, her CO sister, Denise Dykstra, and many nieces and nephews. Mary's life celebration will be held in CO. Donations are welcome to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014, or the Safe Shelter of St. Vrain Valley, P.O. Box 231, Longmont, CO 80502-0231. For Info: 708-636-5500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 24, 2019