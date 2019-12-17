Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Sullivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Laura Scott Sullivan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Laura Scott Sullivan Obituary
Mary Laura Scott Sullivan, age 94. Beloved wife of the late George D. Sullivan, Jr.; loving mother of George (Vivian), Jim (Marybeth), Dan (Carole), Marianne (Jim) Hayes, Margaret (David) Lee, Catherine Sullivan, John (Erin), Laura (Christy) Helms and the late Bill (Kate) Sullivan ; proud grandmother of Terra (Adam) Pearson, Meghan Sullivan, Elizabeth Sullivan, James (Katie) Sullivan, Kathleen Sullivan, Thomas Sullivan, Martin Sullivan, Lucienne Sullivan, George Henry Sullivan, Laura Hayes, Margaret Hayes, Daniel Hayes, Mary Lee, Matt Lee, Gannon Lee, Annie Lee, Emma Sullivan, John Sullivan, Bobby Helms and Julia Helms; great grandmother to Ayla, Maggie, Ciara and Bridget; and fond sister of the late Bill Scott, Jim Scott and Virginia Dillon. Visitation Thursday, December 19, 2019 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church, 524 Ninth Street, Wilmette, IL 60091. Interment All Saints Catholic Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Carmelite Monastery, 949 N. River Road, Des Plaines IL 60016. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donnellan Family Funeral Services
Download Now