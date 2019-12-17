|
Mary Laura Scott Sullivan, age 94. Beloved wife of the late George D. Sullivan, Jr.; loving mother of George (Vivian), Jim (Marybeth), Dan (Carole), Marianne (Jim) Hayes, Margaret (David) Lee, Catherine Sullivan, John (Erin), Laura (Christy) Helms and the late Bill (Kate) Sullivan ; proud grandmother of Terra (Adam) Pearson, Meghan Sullivan, Elizabeth Sullivan, James (Katie) Sullivan, Kathleen Sullivan, Thomas Sullivan, Martin Sullivan, Lucienne Sullivan, George Henry Sullivan, Laura Hayes, Margaret Hayes, Daniel Hayes, Mary Lee, Matt Lee, Gannon Lee, Annie Lee, Emma Sullivan, John Sullivan, Bobby Helms and Julia Helms; great grandmother to Ayla, Maggie, Ciara and Bridget; and fond sister of the late Bill Scott, Jim Scott and Virginia Dillon. Visitation Thursday, December 19, 2019 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church, 524 Ninth Street, Wilmette, IL 60091. Interment All Saints Catholic Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Carmelite Monastery, 949 N. River Road, Des Plaines IL 60016. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 17, 2019