Mary Lauraine Chereskin (nee Rusy), 92, beloved wife of the late James Chereskin and Norbert Lindholm; daughter of the late Otto and Helen Rusy; mother of Sherry (Joe) Powers, Jim (Debbie) Lindholm and the late Cathy (Chris) Hayes; stepmother to Che (Tom) Swyden and Teri (Allistair) Harding; grandmother of Chrissy (Craig) Olson, Joe Powers, Anne (Paul) Stolz, Erin (James) O'Connor, Matt Hayes, Brian (Rachelle) Lindholm, Kelly (Brett) Young, Brianna and Lucas Swyden; great grandmother of Billy, Joey and Sammy Olson, Dalton (Rachel) West, Jackson West, Destiny (Isaiah) Murphy & Hunter and Austin Lindholm. 25 year volunteer for Aspire. Visitation Tuesday, 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Hursen Funeral Home & Crematory, SW corner of Mannheim & Roosevelt Roads, Hillside/Westchester. Prayers Wednesday, 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Domitilla Church, Hillside, Mass 10:00 a.m. Entombment Christ the King Mausoleum, Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. In lieu of flowers memorials to Aspire, 1815 S. Wolf Road, Hillside, IL 60162. For info 800-862-0082 or www.hursen.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 2, 2020