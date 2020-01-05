Home

John E. Maloney Company
1359 West Devon Avenue
Chicago, IL 60660
(773) 764-1617
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Mary Lee Fahey Obituary
Mary Lee Fahey, nee Czerwionka, died peacefully January 2, 2020, age 79, loving mother of Lee Anne (Eugene) O'Donoghue, John (Lori), Christine and Mary Beth Fahey, beloved grandmother of Margaret (Franklin) Smith, Katherine and Eileen O'Donoghue, cherished sister of Jim (Marcia), Joseph(Maggie) Czerwionka,Anne(Edward) Murphy, Terry (Bruce) Griffith, Lori (Scott) Bohlke,Ted and Peter (Lisa) Czerwionka and daughter of the late Theodore and Gladys Czerwionka, dear aunt of many and long time friend of Patrick. Visitation, Monday, January 6 from 4 to 8pm at the John E. Maloney Funeral Home, 1359 W. Devon Ave, Chicago, family and friends will meet for funeral Mass, Tuesday January 7th 11:00 am St. Ignatius Church, 6559 N. Glenwood, interment Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please send donations to American Lung Assoc.www.lung.org/get-involved/ways-to-give. Funeral info: (773)764-1617
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020
