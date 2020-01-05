|
Mary Lee Fahey, nee Czerwionka, died peacefully January 2, 2020, age 79, loving mother of Lee Anne (Eugene) O'Donoghue, John (Lori), Christine and Mary Beth Fahey, beloved grandmother of Margaret (Franklin) Smith, Katherine and Eileen O'Donoghue, cherished sister of Jim (Marcia), Joseph(Maggie) Czerwionka,Anne(Edward) Murphy, Terry (Bruce) Griffith, Lori (Scott) Bohlke,Ted and Peter (Lisa) Czerwionka and daughter of the late Theodore and Gladys Czerwionka, dear aunt of many and long time friend of Patrick. Visitation, Monday, January 6 from 4 to 8pm at the John E. Maloney Funeral Home, 1359 W. Devon Ave, Chicago, family and friends will meet for funeral Mass, Tuesday January 7th 11:00 am St. Ignatius Church, 6559 N. Glenwood, interment Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please send donations to American Lung Assoc.www.lung.org/get-involved/ways-to-give. Funeral info: (773)764-1617
