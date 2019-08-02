|
Mary Lee Glaspie, 96, beloved wife to the late James Glaspie, transitioned to God's bosom on July 28, 2019 at Vista Hospital. She leaves to cherish her memory, her children Gloria "Dena"(late Curtis) Massey of Bolingbrook, IL, Gloria Dell(George) Lewis of Waukegan, IL and Ruth (son, late Jessie) Glaspie of Canton, MS. Grandchildren, Janet(Joe) Butler, James(Olivia) Massey, Charles Harris, Tim Sanders, Damon Lewis, Terrance (Windy) Sanders, Jackie (Byron) Thompson, Bronica(Donald) Chambliss, Joy(Rodney) Singleton, Ryan Lewis and Kenny Lewis. Visitation will be Saturday, August 3rd at 10am with service at 11am, Ebenezer M.B. Church, 3109 Gilead, Zion, IL 60099. Please sign the online guest book at www.CongdonFuneralHome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 2, 2019