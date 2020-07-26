We will miss Mary Lee very much not just as our cousin but as a wonderful human being. She had the looks, smarts and complexion of her mother with her very tall stance & presence while having the smile, compassion, and fabulous sense of humor & love of life from her father. She was always so full of life and optimism. Many many years ago I remember her mother telling me about her love for animals will probably be her greatest legacy and so it is! I am so Sorry that distance separated us however the Long conversations kept us closer together over the years. Mary Lee was not only a cousin but a big sister and counselor during my teenage years as we spent lots of hours together while she was teaching or learning at the rainbow ice rink on Clark Street. The best gift of all is the memories and the laughter we shared with Guido and Dorothy & her grandmother in the basement on Lockwood Avenue. Surely animals and people on this planet are better for having you here for 73 years. I remember the the dedication You had for teaching young people whether it was in the classroom or on the ice rink. Cousin we will all miss you! Randy

Randy Bianchi

Family