I am a parent of two lucky children who were in Ms. Paoletti second grade class many years ago. They LOVED her! Each of them posed with her classroom bunny. My kids loved animals and she honored that making both of them curious and excited to learn more. We had yearly fundraising auctions and at one of those events 3 families together bid on an overnight at her house. The Chins, Henriquezs and the Lundquists outbid everyone. They all could not have had such an excellent adventure. Imagine in this day having 6 children sleep over! My oldest son, Brian, especially remembered the racoons marching into her backyard for treats! I’m not sure if anyone slept. And I think my middle son, Jeff, may have chosen his current profession as a 4th grade teacher at Galileo Math and Science Academy because of the love he had for her class.
So, thank you Ms. Paoletti for inspiring so many students who came to love you.
