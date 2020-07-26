1/
Mary Lee Paoletti
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away July 16 at age 73, surrounded by beloved human and animal companions. Mary Lee was the devoted wife of Ted, adored daughter of Dorothy and Guido, and loyal friend to many. A wonderful primary school (Newberry Elementary Magnet School) and ice skating teacher, she was passionate about animals and environmental preservation. A civic leader, she served many boards and organizations devoted to her community, nature, and wildlife. She will be dearly missed by many. It was her request that memorial services not be held. Those wishing to honor her memory are invited to contribute to organizations close to her heart, including: PAWS Chicago, Orangutan Foundation International, Institute of Range and the American Mustang-Black Hills Wild Horse Sanctuary, Primarily Primates, Inc., Jane Goodall Institute, Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund International, Friends of Animals, International Society for the Protection of Mustangs and Burros, and the Fund for Animals.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 24, 2020
I am a parent of two lucky children who were in Ms. Paoletti second grade class many years ago. They LOVED her! Each of them posed with her classroom bunny. My kids loved animals and she honored that making both of them curious and excited to learn more. We had yearly fundraising auctions and at one of those events 3 families together bid on an overnight at her house. The Chins, Henriquezs and the Lundquists outbid everyone. They all could not have had such an excellent adventure. Imagine in this day having 6 children sleep over! My oldest son, Brian, especially remembered the racoons marching into her backyard for treats! I’m not sure if anyone slept. And I think my middle son, Jeff, may have chosen his current profession as a 4th grade teacher at Galileo Math and Science Academy because of the love he had for her class.
So, thank you Ms. Paoletti for inspiring so many students who came to love you.
Nancy Lundquist
Friend
July 23, 2020
Many memories of family get togethers over the years-regret not keeping in touch better. Rest In Peace cousin!
Melissa
July 23, 2020
We will miss Mary Lee very much not just as our cousin but as a wonderful human being. She had the looks, smarts and complexion of her mother with her very tall stance & presence while having the smile, compassion, and fabulous sense of humor & love of life from her father. She was always so full of life and optimism. Many many years ago I remember her mother telling me about her love for animals will probably be her greatest legacy and so it is! I am so Sorry that distance separated us however the Long conversations kept us closer together over the years. Mary Lee was not only a cousin but a big sister and counselor during my teenage years as we spent lots of hours together while she was teaching or learning at the rainbow ice rink on Clark Street. The best gift of all is the memories and the laughter we shared with Guido and Dorothy & her grandmother in the basement on Lockwood Avenue. Surely animals and people on this planet are better for having you here for 73 years. I remember the the dedication You had for teaching young people whether it was in the classroom or on the ice rink. Cousin we will all miss you! Randy
Randy Bianchi
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved