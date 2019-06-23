On June 19, 2019 Mary Levine (Nee' Kmit) completed her 81 year earthly journey and departed her physical body to reunite with her beloved late husband Fred Levine and her cherished dogs JJ and KC. Being the most kind, compassionate and loving person in the world was not difficult work for Mary. She handled life with grace, laughter and smiles. Mary spent her entire 35 year career with Layne Bryant Co. where she met Freddie and relocated to Chicago from Cleveland in 1971. Along the way Mary made countless friends, a number of whom remained close throughout her life. Mary loved to sing with her sister and family while cooking and with the church choir at St. Michael the Archangel Church. She was active in the Rotary Club and served as secretary for many years. Mary is survived by her best friend and sister Anna Tomsic; Step Son Dr. Jeffrey (Doris) Levine; aunt to Jeffrey (Susan) Tomsic, Steve (Rachel) Tomsic, Cheri (Greg) Fleser; Michael, Mark and Matthew (Michelle) Kmit; great aunt to Rylee, Asher, Samson and Tyler; step grandmother to Jennifer (Joshua), Danielle, Elyssa and Taylor; Step Great Grandmother to Bradley and Cameron. Preceded in death by her parents George (Julia nee` Mehalisin) Kmit Sr. and her brother George Jr. (Millie) Kmit. VISITATION will be held Thursday from 6 to 8 pm at the YURCH FUNERAL HOME, 5618 Broadview Road, Parma, OH 44134, where a Paratas will take place at 7:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held Friday at 1:00 PM at St Michael the Archangel Orthodox Church, 5025 W. Mill Rd, Broadview Heights, OH 44147. Interment to follow at St Theodosius Orthodox Cemetery. In lieu of flowers we ask donations be made in Mary's name to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at www.lbda.org/donate or Queen City Hospice at 4605 Duke Drive Suite 220 Mason, OH 45040. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary