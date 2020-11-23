1/1
Dr. Mary Lidia Klodnycky Procyk
1943 - 2020
Dr. Mary Lidia Klodnycky Procyk of River Forest, Illinois passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 after a long battle with a complicated illness. Born on January 8, 1943 in Hrubeshiv, Ukraine, she devoted her life to medicine and the health and care of others. A longtime doctor at Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center where she served as Chief of the Medical Staff, she was a past faculty member at Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine. She was a trailblazer for women, valued mentor, and a prominent leader in the Ukrainian community in Chicago. She was the first woman president of the Ukrainian Medical Association of North America and a member of the boards of Selfreliance Ukrainian Federal Credit Union, Sts. Volodymyr and Olha Ukrainian Catholic Church, and the Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art. She was an active member of the Ukrainian National Women's League of America and the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America, from whom she received an award for community service. She was a graduate of Rosary College (now Dominican University), class of 1965, and University of Illinois College of Medicine, class of 1969. She received the Caritas Veritas Award from Dominican University in 2005.

She leaves behind in deep sorrow her husband, Dr. George Procyk; brother Dr. Roman Klodnycky (Dorothy); children Kalyna Procyk (Nicholas Sawicki), Daniel Procyk, Stephanie Procyk (Adam Shamoon); and grandchildren Alexandria Procyk, Audrey Procyk, Taisa Procyk Sawicki, Lydia (Liana) Procyk Sawicki, Ilya Procyk Shamoon, Yara Procyk Shamoon; and many nieces, nephews and cousins throughout the United States, Germany, Poland, Argentina and Ukraine.

Please see muzykafh.com for more information.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 23, 2020.
