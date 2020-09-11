1/1
Mary Livingston Fox
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary L. Fox, a long-time political and community activist, died Saturday, September 5 at the age of 91. Mary chaired the re-election campaign for former U.S. Rep. Sid Yates, organized major fundraisers for campaigns of former state Rep. Dawn Clark Netsch, mayoral candidate Bill Singer, alderman Marty Oberman and many others. She was a leader in the 1960s and 1970s of the Independent Voters of Illinois/Independent Political Organization. She was also an early fighter in efforts to curb handgun violence, as a Board member and major fundraiser for the Illinois Council Against Handgun Violence. Until her death, she served on the Board of the John R. Houlsby Foundation, which supports initiatives providing opportunities for Chicago youth.

She made many other contributions to civic organizations too numerous to mention, never missing an opportunity to improve her community. Her dedication to social activism and superb organizational skills made her a natural leader in every organization she joined, and every endeavor she started. An audiologist by training, she joined the field when it was relatively new, in the 1950s and helped create audiology programs at many hospitals. Later, she started two businesses, one catering and one selling antiques, building the latter from a small antiques-collecting hobby into a thriving and profitable business. In her spare time, she was an avid reader and world traveler, often accompanied by her husband Jay. She grew up in Highland Park, Illinois, received a B.A. from the University of Iowa, and a master's degree in audiology from Northwestern University. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rosa and George Livingston, sister Judy Burgess, and husband Jacob L. Fox. She is survived by her daughters Katie and Laura Fox, sons-in-law Scott Welker and Ben Vandebunt, and grandchildren Ali Vandebunt, Kate Vandebunt and Jacob Welker-Fox, as well as her niece Ann Lettes and nephew Dana Burgess and their children. A celebration of her life will be organized when the public health situation allows people to gather. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Illinois Council Against Handgun Violence, www.ichv.org.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved