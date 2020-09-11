Mary L. Fox, a long-time political and community activist, died Saturday, September 5 at the age of 91. Mary chaired the re-election campaign for former U.S. Rep. Sid Yates, organized major fundraisers for campaigns of former state Rep. Dawn Clark Netsch, mayoral candidate Bill Singer, alderman Marty Oberman and many others. She was a leader in the 1960s and 1970s of the Independent Voters of Illinois/Independent Political Organization. She was also an early fighter in efforts to curb handgun violence, as a Board member and major fundraiser for the Illinois Council Against Handgun Violence. Until her death, she served on the Board of the John R. Houlsby Foundation, which supports initiatives providing opportunities for Chicago youth.
She made many other contributions to civic organizations too numerous to mention, never missing an opportunity to improve her community. Her dedication to social activism and superb organizational skills made her a natural leader in every organization she joined, and every endeavor she started. An audiologist by training, she joined the field when it was relatively new, in the 1950s and helped create audiology programs at many hospitals. Later, she started two businesses, one catering and one selling antiques, building the latter from a small antiques-collecting hobby into a thriving and profitable business. In her spare time, she was an avid reader and world traveler, often accompanied by her husband Jay. She grew up in Highland Park, Illinois, received a B.A. from the University of Iowa, and a master's degree in audiology from Northwestern University. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rosa and George Livingston, sister Judy Burgess, and husband Jacob L. Fox. She is survived by her daughters Katie and Laura Fox, sons-in-law Scott Welker and Ben Vandebunt, and grandchildren Ali Vandebunt, Kate Vandebunt and Jacob Welker-Fox, as well as her niece Ann Lettes and nephew Dana Burgess and their children. A celebration of her life will be organized when the public health situation allows people to gather. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Illinois Council Against Handgun Violence, www.ichv.org
.