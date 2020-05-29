Mary LoGiudice
1923 - 2020
Mary LoGiudice, born in Piana degli Albanesi, Sicily, having resided in Chicago, Lake Forest, Il and Bradenton, Fl, passed away peacefully in her home at age 96 in the presence of her loving family on May 24th 2020. She was born on July 9, 1923, daughter of the late Bartolomeo and Maria Sasso. Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 72 years of marriage to John (deceased 2015). She is survived by her children, JoAnn (Terry) Desmond, Jack (Ingrid) LoGiudice, and Bart (Tina) LoGiudice, and grandchildren Tracy (Mike) Lehrmann, John (Lisa) LoGiudice, Cary McCormick, Courtney (Brian) Keuer, Peter (Lisa) LoGiudice, and Tony (Jessica) LoGiudice. She is the adoring great-grandmother of ten and great-great-grandmother of two. Mary was preceded in death by her brother Michael (Gloria) Sasso and her sister Minnie (Frank) Latzko. She was also loved and cherished by many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Private services were held with entombment at St. Joseph's Cemetery, presided by her nephew, Fr. Frank Latzko. Our family expresses sincere gratitude for the medical care of Dr. Jay Alexander and Dr. Vince Bufalino, and the nursing care of Raul Nocete and Stella Villaneuva. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Teresa of Avila, 1037 W. Armitage, Chicago, IL 60614. Info 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
May 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cumberland Chapels
