Mary Lou Barnewolt, age 83, of Orland Park, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving children. Loving mother of the late Charles (Debbie) Barnewolt, Terrie (Michael) Swanberg, Sharon (the late Larry) Keller, Scott (Kay) Barnewolt, and Susan (Jim) Sullivan; Beloved grandmother of Kelley, Tommy, Fritz (Holly), Manhattan, Bryce, Patrick, and Meredith; Mary Lou was preceded in death by her loving husband of over 30 years, Fred Barnewolt. Funeral Service to begin at 9:15 AM on Monday, 11/18, at Orland Funeral Home, 9900 W 143rd, Orland Park, proceeding to St. Julie Billiart Church, 7399 W 159th, Tinley Park, for a 10 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Interment Holy Sepulchre. Visitation will be at the Funeral Home from 3-8 PM on Sunday, 11/17. For information, please call 708-460-7500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 15, 2019