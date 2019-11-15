Home

Services
Orland Funeral Home
9900 W 143RD ST
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 460-7500
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Orland Funeral Home
9900 W 143rd
Orland Park, IL
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
9:15 AM
Orland Funeral Home
9900 W 143rd
Orland Park, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Julie Billiart Church
7399 W 159th
Tinley Park, IL
Mary Lou Barnewolt Obituary
Mary Lou Barnewolt, age 83, of Orland Park, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving children. Loving mother of the late Charles (Debbie) Barnewolt, Terrie (Michael) Swanberg, Sharon (the late Larry) Keller, Scott (Kay) Barnewolt, and Susan (Jim) Sullivan; Beloved grandmother of Kelley, Tommy, Fritz (Holly), Manhattan, Bryce, Patrick, and Meredith; Mary Lou was preceded in death by her loving husband of over 30 years, Fred Barnewolt. Funeral Service to begin at 9:15 AM on Monday, 11/18, at Orland Funeral Home, 9900 W 143rd, Orland Park, proceeding to St. Julie Billiart Church, 7399 W 159th, Tinley Park, for a 10 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Interment Holy Sepulchre. Visitation will be at the Funeral Home from 3-8 PM on Sunday, 11/17. For information, please call 708-460-7500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 15, 2019
