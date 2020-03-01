|
Mary Lou Chapman Ingwersen of Winnetka, Ill., 95, died Jan. 27. A mother of three and grandmother of five, a lover of books, gardens and travel, Mary Lou was an artist, a lifelong painter driven to reimagine landscapes on paper and canvas.
Born in Detroit in 1924, Mary Lou's family moved to Rochester, Mich., in the mid-1930s. She attended Kingswood-Cranbrook School in Bloomfield Hills, Mich., and graduated from Bennington College in Vermont in 1947. Mary Lou lived in Paris until 1949, studying painting with Fernand Leger and Andre Lhote. Back in the United States, Mary Lou worked for Chrysler Corp., giving talks on design at auto shows and writing a column called "Women and Wheels." She moved to New York, and amid stints at Vogue Magazine and the Supima (Cotton) Association of America, she met Gordon Ingwersen, whom she married in 1960. The couple moved to the Chicago area where they raised three daughters and spent the rest of their lives. Fluent in French, Mary Lou returned to France and Italy many times, often on group painting trips. She continued to paint as her children grew up, working on an easel in the family living room until she was able to rent her own studio. She showed her work in art fairs, galleries and corporate collections. Mary Lou kept painting and traveling until she neared age 90, and never stopped speaking French. She was preceded in death by her husband Gordon and their eldest daughter Katie, and her brothers Frank and Charles. She is survived by her daughters Siri and Julie, grandchildren Maddie, Amelia, Clayton, Trevor and Kate, and her sister Doris. A memorial service is being planned at Christ Church in Winnetka.
