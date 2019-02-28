Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
Mary DeHaas
Mary Lou DeHaas, age 90, of Wilmette, IL and formerly of Washington, PA and Boynton Beach, FL. Beloved wife of David Robert DeHaas, M.D. Loving mother of David Robert, Jr., M.D. (Lisa) DeHaas, Betsy DeHaas (Arthur) Holden and Deborah L. DeHaas (David Underwood). Proud grandmother of David Robert, III, Nina and Meredith DeHaas; Andrew and Julie Holden; Eric, Alexander and Matthew Underwood.Beloved daughter of William H. and Margaret Wetmore (nee Davis). Fond sister of George (Gertrude) Filby and Ruth Filby. Memorial Service Saturday, March 16th, 2019 11:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1793 of Washington, 100 East Wheeling Street, Washington, PA 15301. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Washington Health System Foundation, 155 Wilson Avenue, Washington, PA 15301 or First Presbyterian Church, 1793 of Washington, 100 East Wheeling Street, Washington, Pennsylvania 15301Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 28, 2019
