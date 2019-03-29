Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Mary Lou Denenberg, nee Zitman, 77, beloved daughter of the late Dr. Irving H. and Florence Zitman; cherished daughter-in-law of the late Joseph and Beatrice Denenberg; former wife of Alan Denenberg; devoted mother of Jay (Lin Fei) Denenberg, Todd Denenberg (Stephanie Geitner - Denenberg), Beth (Sam) Jordan, Jill Cohen, and Doug Denenberg; proud "Grammie" of Daelan, Natalia, and Naomi Denenberg, Blake Denenberg, Abby, Ellie, and Cole Jordan, and Haley, Chloe, and Sophie Cohen; dear sister of Karen (Marvin) Herman, Susan (Dennis) O'Connell, and Nancy (Enzo) Demasi; caring aunt and great-aunt to many; a life-long best friend of Helene Beermann; and a treasured special friendship with caregiver, Delfina Paz. She will be greatly missed by all. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary Lou's memory may be made to the , . A memorial service will be held at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd., Wilmette, IL on Sunday, March 31 at 1:00 pm. For Shivah and other information: call 847-256-5700 or visit our website at www.weinsteinandpiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2019
