|
|
Mary Lou Ganshirt, 87, passed away on November 4, 2019 in Lake Forest, IL. She was born on March 26, 1932 in Stockton, IL to Ellsworth and Mayme Smythe Pierce. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Dr. Lionel "Bill" Ganshirt; she was the loving mother to Mrs. Catherine (Paul) Morlock, Dr. Stephen (Linda) Ganshirt and Mrs. Jennifer (Mike) Foley; loving grandmother to Margaret, Lauren, Michael, Ryan, Graham, Jimmy, Jack, and Ella. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Connie, Shirley and Paul. Mary Lou loved life in all its glory. A 56-year resident of Lake Forest, she loved her community and was always a familiar presence at the tree-lighting ceremonies, art shows and parades. She loved children and was a strong supporter of our schools. During her children's time at Lake Forest High School, she was president of the Association of Parents & Teachers and was instrumental in the creation of CROYA (Committee Representing Our Young Adults). She was also involved in the Illinois Children's Home & Aid Society. She loved her faith, and was an active parishioner of St. Mary's Church, a life-long member of St. Teresa's Guild, and a former parish council member and eucharistic minister. She loved music and was a past board member of the Lake Forest Symphony. She was an avid gardener and could keep a bouquet of flowers alive for weeks. Her orchids were a wonder to behold. She loved to travel and enjoyed many international adventures with Bill during their retirement. While she may not have loved the game of golf, she learned to play it, was a decades-long player with the G&T ladies golf group in Lake Forest and even had a hole-in-one on her 75th birthday. Mary Lou was a strong and caring wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, friend and neighbor to so many. Her spunk and spirit will be with us forever. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Church of St. Mary's, 175 E. Illinois Road, Lake Forest, IL. Memorial contributions may be sent to Northwestern Hospital Lake Forest Foundation, Attn: Lake Forest Hospital Foundation, 541 N. Fairbanks Court, Ste. 800, Chicago, IL 60611. Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 14, 2019