Mary Lou Isaacs Obituary
Mary Lou Isaacs, age 94, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Beloved wife of the late Joseph W. Isaacs. Loving mother of Joseph (Karen) Isaacs, Mary (Jim) Greene, Kathy (Rick Spreeman), Loretta (Gary) Gettes, William (Marla) Isaacs, Meg (Mark) Sandrick, Elizabeth Isaacs. Cherished sister of the late Jean (Walter) Oswald. Proud grandmother of Joe (Maria) Dambrouskas, Lori (Tom) Spielman, Kelly (Ryan) Murray, Colleen (Kurt Rohlwing) O'Keefe, Mary (Shawn) Andree, Patrick O'Keefe, Terri (Greg) Roberts, Michael (Amanda) Gettes, Thomas (Kayla) Isaacs, Carolyn Sandrick; step-grandmother to Brett and Chris Dimick and Gabe Greene. Dearest great-grandmother to 18, and many nieces and nephews that loved her dearly. Mary Lou spent many years volunteering with her husband Joe at St. Francis de Sales Parish, and for the local food pantry. Funeral Services and Interment at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery are private at this time. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be planned for later this year. Many thanks to the staff of Sunrise of Palos Park for their care and service over the last 4 years. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Greater Chicago Food Depository. Arrangements were entrusted to the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER IN PALOS HEIGHTS. Please leave condolences at http://www.kerryfh.com ~ Kerry Funeral Home
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020
