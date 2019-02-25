Home

Cooney Funeral Homes
3918 West Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60618
773-588-5850
Mary Lou Jeuk Obituary
Mary Lou Jeuk (Cunningham) passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 23, 2019. Proud Daughter of Catherine and Cornelius Cunningham. Preceded in death by her late husband George and brother Cornelius (Sally). Devoted mother of Michael (Peg), Kathy Maloy (Pat), and George. Beloved grandmother of Danny (Karolina), Michael (Nancy), Sean and Molly. Loving sister in law to Sally Cunningham. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews, and their families. Visitation Monday 3-8pm at Cooney Funeral Home 3918 W Irving Park Rd Chicago. Funeral Tuesday 9:30am prayers for 10am Mass at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Interment All Saints Cemetery. For info call 773-588-5850 or www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 25, 2019
