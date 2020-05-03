With great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Mary Lou Kelly (nee Mannix) age 93, on Monday, April 27, 2020. Beloved wife of 64 years to the late John Kelly; loving mother of Daniel (Kathy), Nancy (Juergen), Tim (Erin), Jack (Diane) and the late Tom; grandmother to 14 and great- grandmother of 8. Mary is preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Anne (nee McClain) Mannix; two brothers Tom (Jeanette), Bob (Charmaine), and her sister Lorrie Mannix.
Mary Lou was a friend to many whose wonderful sense of humor and warm smile will be missed by many. Mary is now off to the great casino in the sky, ready to re-up and start playing a new hand.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the charity of your choice, such as American Heart Association. Due to current Covid -19 restrictions, a memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.