Mary Lou (Dwyer) Lysaught
Mary Lou Lysaught (nee Dwyer) 81, passed away peacefully on Aug. 25, 2020. Devoted and loyal wife to her high school sweetheart Robert. Loving mother of James (Sandy), Susan (Andy) Roggensack and the late Robert Lysaught Jr. Cherished grandmother of James, Jessica, Sean, Michael, and Erica Lysaught: Kevin and Brian Roggensack and great-grandmother of Rowan and Liam Lysaught. Daughter of the late James and Dolores Dwyer. Dear sister of Denise (Patrick) Gaffney and the late Judith (the late William) Sheehan. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Mary Lou was a graduate of St. Cajetan Grade School and Longwood Academy. Visitation Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. at Donnellan Funeral Home 10525 S. Western Ave. Chicago, (FACE MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED. ATTENDANCE IS 50 AT A TIME) followed by a Private Mass at St. Cajetan Church. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800 Chicago, Il 60632 or JDRF 1 N. LaSalle St. Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60602 (Attn: Memorials). For info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
09:00 - 10:45 AM
Donnellan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
(773) 238-0075
August 29, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
