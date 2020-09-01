Mary Lou Lysaught (nee Dwyer) 81, passed away peacefully on Aug. 25, 2020. Devoted and loyal wife to her high school sweetheart Robert. Loving mother of James (Sandy), Susan (Andy) Roggensack and the late Robert Lysaught Jr. Cherished grandmother of James, Jessica, Sean, Michael, and Erica Lysaught: Kevin and Brian Roggensack and great-grandmother of Rowan and Liam Lysaught. Daughter of the late James and Dolores Dwyer. Dear sister of Denise (Patrick) Gaffney and the late Judith (the late William) Sheehan. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Mary Lou was a graduate of St. Cajetan Grade School and Longwood Academy. Visitation Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. at Donnellan Funeral Home 10525 S. Western Ave. Chicago, (FACE MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED. ATTENDANCE IS 50 AT A TIME) followed by a Private Mass at St. Cajetan Church. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800 Chicago, Il 60632 or JDRF 1 N. LaSalle St. Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60602 (Attn: Memorials). For info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com
.