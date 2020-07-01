Mary Lou McCusker (formerly Marks), age 89, of La Grange, IL. Loving daughter of the late Edward Guy McCusker and the late Irene Caroline Finn. Sister of the late Philip E. McCusker. Loving mother to Judy (Thomas) Schnecke, Hillard Marks and the late Barry Marks. Loving grandmother to Caroline (Thomas) Head, Caitlin Schnecke and Kelly Schnecke. Born October 25, 1930 in Detroit, Michigan, Mary Lou passed away peacefully at home on Monday, June 29th. Mary Lou spent her early years in the Detroit area, graduating from Cass Technical High School where she played flute in the band. Following graduation, she moved to the Chicago area where she met her former husband the late William Marks. The family relocated to Oak Brook, and Mary Lou eventually moved to La Grange. Mary Lou spent many years as an office manager, eventually working in many different roles in the hospitality industry. She worked until just a few short months ago, spending many happy hours at the very busy Shell station on Ogden Avenue in Hinsdale, where she held court and greeted local residents looking for their morning coffee and lottery tickets. Tribune columnist John Kass featured her in a March 2, 2018 column saluting everyday people in his 2018 Anonymity Awards. A visitation will be held Thursday, July 2nd from 3:00pm to 8:00pm at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside, where a prayer service will be held at 7:30pm. A group limit of 50 and social distancing guidelines will be in place. Interment private. For Info: 708-352-6500 or HJfunerals.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 1, 2020.