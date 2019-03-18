|
Mary Lou Pesole, age 88, nee Salazar. Loving mother of Denise (Ronald) Lindquist. Cherished grandmother Jason Lindquist, Nicole (Tim) Wright, Ronnee (Matt) Levin and Holly (Jacob) Kasper. Great grandmother of Brady, Cate, Layla, Sylas, Josephine and Ryder. Dear sister of John (late Evelyn), Dorothy (John) Partynski, Raymond (late Sandra), Anita (Ed) Koch. Fond aunt of many. She was preceded in death by parents, one sister & three brothers. Visitation Wednesday March 20 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral Service will be held Thursday, 10:30 a.m. at Cumberland Chapels. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to a would be appreciated. Funeral Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 18, 2019