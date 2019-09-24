|
Mary Lou Quinn (nee McInerney). Loving wife of William. Dear mother of Anne (Steve) Hilbrich, Billy Jr. (Bridget) and Brian Quinn. Cherished grandmother of 6 and great grandmother of 2. Sister of Carol (Daniel) Root and the late Thomas McInerney. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Thursday 9 a.m. from Donnellan Funeral Home 10525 S. Western Ave. to St. Cajetan Church for Mass 10 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 3-8p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Illinois Right to Life 65 E. Wacker PL. Unit 800 Chicago, IL 60601 or The Cara Foundation 237 S. Desplaines St. Chicago, IL 60661. For info (773) 238-0075 or Sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 24, 2019