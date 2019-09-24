Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
(773) 238-0075
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Cajetan Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Quinn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lou Quinn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Lou Quinn Obituary
Mary Lou Quinn (nee McInerney). Loving wife of William. Dear mother of Anne (Steve) Hilbrich, Billy Jr. (Bridget) and Brian Quinn. Cherished grandmother of 6 and great grandmother of 2. Sister of Carol (Daniel) Root and the late Thomas McInerney. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Thursday 9 a.m. from Donnellan Funeral Home 10525 S. Western Ave. to St. Cajetan Church for Mass 10 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 3-8p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Illinois Right to Life 65 E. Wacker PL. Unit 800 Chicago, IL 60601 or The Cara Foundation 237 S. Desplaines St. Chicago, IL 60661. For info (773) 238-0075 or Sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donnellan Funeral Home
Download Now