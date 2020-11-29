Mary Lou Rauh passed away peacefully on November 20 at the age of 92. She leaves behind three daughters and their families including twelve grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. She played a big part in the lives of her family, always present, cherishing every moment, full of pride, and admiration of each one of them. She instilled in them the importance of education, love of travel and devotion to family. Mary Lou Sjoholm was born February 20, 1928, in South Chicago Heights and graduated Bloom Township in 1946. Mary Lou was accepted with scholarship into Monmouth College to pursue the field of Chemistry, very unique for a woman of those times. She achieved her BS in Chemistry in 1950 and landed a job as an analytical chemist at Argonne National Lab. There she met her future husband, Everett Rauh, also a chemist, and they began their dating on the golf course. They were married in 1954 for 53 years until Everett passed away in 2007. They built and resided in their house on Stough Street in Hinsdale, where Mary Lou lived for over 60 years. When her three daughters – Barbara, Carol, and Gail – were young, Mary Lou was a stay-at-home mom for their early years and later returned to the workforce as a substitute teacher. She ultimately became a grade school Special Education teacher, then taught first and third grade in Darien. She earned her Master's in education from National Louis University in 1978 at age 50. After retirement, she continued teaching part-time at the College of DuPage. One of Mary Lou's passions was traveling. When her family was young, they took annual family vacations across the U.S. with an emphasis on history, nature and geology. Once retired, she branched out to world travel and toured over 40 countries. She traveled to every continent, reaching the last one, Antarctica, on her 70th birthday. On many of her trips, she took her bicycle and rode hundreds of miles around the world. After retirement, Mary Lou continued her favorite pastimes – golf, bridge, bicycling, and cross country skiing. She played bridge until she was 90. She also enjoyed volunteering, helping out those in need when she could. She was a role model for her daughters and always emphasized hard work and self-sufficiency, common for her generation. Mostly she will be remembered for her loving nature and adventurous spirit. Arrangements handled by Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale. For information 630-703-9131 or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com
