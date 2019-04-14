Mary-Lou Rude Leidheiser, wonderful and loving mother of four children, passed away on April 8, 2019. Mary-Lou was preceded in death by her father, Harold, her mother, Mary-Margaret, her brother Billy, her first husband Roland, and her second husband Ed. She is survived by her sister Susan Vaseleniuck, her four children, Chris (Lisa), Kathleen, Mike (Debbie) and Elizabeth (Al), her step-sons Steve (Lynn) and Jeff, and her eleven grandchildren Sean, Carmen, Billy, Carly, Maggie, Wynton, Liam, Kate (Alex), Will, Grant and Reid. Mary-Lou had a passion for the theater, music, travel, gardening and her family, and was known for her warmth, compassion, humor, intelligence and genuine concern for those around her. Visitation with the family will be held from 12:00 to 2:00pm and a memorial service at 2:00pm on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Lutheran Church of the Ascension at 460 Sunset Ridge Road, Northfield, IL 60093. Memorial Gifts may be made to Lutheran Church of the Ascension. Funeral information 847-998-1020. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary