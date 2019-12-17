Home

Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
(630) 832-0018
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Isidore Church
427 N. Army Trail Road
Bloomingdale, IL
Mary Lou Smith Obituary
Mary Lou Smith nee Casey, age 92, of Bloomingdale, IL, daughter of the late Thomas E. and Bernice Casey. Beloved wife of the late Thomas "Ray" Smith.

Loving mother of Dennis R. Smith and Donna J. (John F.) Gibbons. Cherished sister and preceded in death by siblings Thomas, Gerard, Richard, Colleen, James, Kevin, Bernice Jean and Regina. Mary Lou is survived by sisters-in-law, Jennie and Gina. Dear grandmother of Kelly (Kevin), Katie (Jim) and Ryan Smith. Loving mother-in-law of Judith A. Smith. Great grandmother of Nikolas, Thomas, & Gwendolyn Hall, William, Michael, Daniel and Margaret Moore. Fond aunt, great-aunt & great-great aunt of many nieces & nephews. Visitation Wednesday from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 S. York Street, Elmhurst, Illinois, 60126, (630) 832-0018. Friends and family will meet Thursday 10:30 am at St. Isidore Church, 427 N. Army Trail Road in Bloomingdale, for Mass at 10:45 am. Interment Private. For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 17, 2019
