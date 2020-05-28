Mary Lou Thompson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Lou Thompson nee McGrath age 88 of Lincolnshire, IL formerly of Buffalo Grove, IL passed away on May 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Donald Thompson, who was a deacon at St. Mary Buffalo Grove. Mary Lou was involved with RCIA for many years. Loving mother of Carrie (Marc) Tepper, Joanne Bauer, Kathleen Thompson, Michael (Kelly) Thompson and Joyce (David) Haqq. Dear grandmother of Samantha (Sean Anderson) Tepper, Daniel Tepper, Patrick (Kristin Doherty) Thompson, Kevin Thompson, Annie Thompson, Ethan Haqq and Benjamin Haqq. Cherished sister of Jo Anne (late Edward) Festle. Aunt, cousin, and friend to many.

A private interment will be held at St. Mary Cemetery, Buffalo Grove. In lieu of flowers donations to your favorite charity will be greatly appreciated. During this time of disconnect it is imperative to share your support at www.funerals.pro, there you can share a memory, a story or even a picture. Any act of kindness will be greatly appreciated or call 847.537.6600.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
(847) 537-6600
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved