Mary Lou Bukowski, 84, longtime resident of Elmhurst, died December 28, 2019. Born May 7, 1935 in Chicago to Raymond and Loretta (Sutter) Seem. Married Ronald Bukowski, July 12, 1958. She will be remembered as a faithful Christian, avid reader, and generous person. As a teenager, she volunteered at The Chicago Foundlings Home. Mary Lou will be missed by her children, Jeanne (Richard) Nixon, David (Patricia), Karen (John), Douglas (Jina), Christine (Kenneth) Cichowski; Sister Carole (Seem) Christie-Smith; grandchildren, Rick, Rachel and Michelle Nixon, Laura (Emory) Brown, Michael, Kimberly, Timothy, and Thomas Bukowski, Daniel (Kristen) Bukowski, Emily and Christopher (Samantha) Boring, Anthony Bukowski, Alexandra, Lillian, and Katherine Bukowski and Charles Cichowski; great grandchildren Evelynn, Bella and Christopher J. Boring, Connor and Quinn Bukowski. Preceded in death by her husband, Ronald; brother Charles (Jacky) Seem; sons, William and Ronnie Bukowski. She will be laid to rest April 18, 2020 at Resurrection Cemetery, Justice, IL. Memorial contributions may be made to Monastery of the Holy Cross 3111 South Aberdeen St, Chicago IL 60608.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2020