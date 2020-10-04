nee Levine passed away softly on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the age of 86. B: October 31, 1933, Marquette, Michigan. Sometimes called ScaryLou often called Grandma Lou by her great grandchildren. She was a wonderful woman who will be missed dearly.
Mary Lou was daughter of Swedish born Eric G. Levine and Michigan born Elvina A. Evensen. Preceded in death by her husband Randall and son David Cleworth. She is survived by a daughter Janet(Kevin) Sturges, Sons James(Glenna), Bradford and Jonathan Cleworth, Daughter in Law Joyce Ross. She also leaves behind her sister Martha Riedl and her three children Michael(Terri), Daniel(Linda) and Richard Riedl. Also survived by grandchildren Jacqueline Ross, Jessica, Jason, and Joshua Sturges, Kathryn Cavanaugh, Martin(Allison) and Catherine Cleworth. In addition she leaves great grandchildren Abigail and Phineus Ross, Lillian Sturges, Michael, Lynnea and Jaxson Phillips, Adrian, Aspen Cleworth. Grand Nephews Nicholas and Casey(Rebecca) Riedl Great Grand Nieces Olivia,Alice and Great Grand Nephew Lief as well as many cousins, family, lifelong friends as well as new friends and neighbors who will all miss her niceness greatly.
Marylou christened and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Marquette, MI was a RN graduating from Augustana Hospital School of Nursing, Chicago Illinois 1954. Employed in the Cuyahoga County Hospital system, Plymouth Place Nursing Home Lagrange, Il for many years and Suburban Hospital In Hinsdale, Il for over 15 years Ward,Surgical,ICU She was still quite active in her Church, Union Church, Hinsdale, Il where she was a member for over 50 years. A Hinsdale resident for over 30 years then Lake Hinsdale Village in Willowbrook for over another 20 but always a Yooper and a Lutheran at heart.
A Rosemaler(norwegian decorative painting)one of Mary Lou's passions, earned her awards and recognition as well as involving her in an active community of friends. She continued to paint every week with her dear friend Dorothy. A lifelong love for reading, listen to talk radio, books on audio and was a wonderfully dedicated cook. She was active and cheerful until the day she left us to be with our lord.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Union Church Hinsdale, Il https://onrealm.org/uchinsdale/-/give/now
uchmission and ministries fund or http://www.vasaparkil.com
Celebration of life will be held at 1 Clubhouse Drive, Willowbrook, Illinois in Lake Hinsdale Village on October 24th at 3-7 P.M. Burial at Clarendon Hills Cemetery on Oct 25th at 12:50 PM. Church Service to be Held at Union Church Hinsdale, Il at a future date.(630)325-4718 for additional details.