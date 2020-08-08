Mary Louise Devens (née Mau) died peacefully at home with family on August 5, 2020 in Orland Park, IL. Mary Lou was born on October 21, 1937 in Chicago. She attended St. John Fisher School, Maria High School, and St. Bernard's School of Nursing. She married Robert Donald Devens on August 21, 1965, and together they raised three children, Maria, Robert, and Jennifer. Mary Lou worked for decades as a nurse, and on several occasions helped save lives. Through this work and in many other ways, she was devoted to caring for others. Mary Lou loved spending time with her four grandchildren, cooking, swimming and going to the beach, listening to music, dancing with her husband-and watching "Dancing with the Stars."



Mary Lou is preceded in death by her parents, Glynn Mau and Virginia Mau (née Horace), and by her daughter Maria. She is survived by her husband Robert; her children Robert and Jennifer; her grandchildren Sophie, Alex, Paul, and Nina; her siblings Patricia, Joseph, John, and Rita; and many loving nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends. We love you, ML! A private service will be held.





