1/1
Mary Louise Devens
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Louise Devens (née Mau) died peacefully at home with family on August 5, 2020 in Orland Park, IL. Mary Lou was born on October 21, 1937 in Chicago. She attended St. John Fisher School, Maria High School, and St. Bernard's School of Nursing. She married Robert Donald Devens on August 21, 1965, and together they raised three children, Maria, Robert, and Jennifer. Mary Lou worked for decades as a nurse, and on several occasions helped save lives. Through this work and in many other ways, she was devoted to caring for others. Mary Lou loved spending time with her four grandchildren, cooking, swimming and going to the beach, listening to music, dancing with her husband-and watching "Dancing with the Stars."

Mary Lou is preceded in death by her parents, Glynn Mau and Virginia Mau (née Horace), and by her daughter Maria. She is survived by her husband Robert; her children Robert and Jennifer; her grandchildren Sophie, Alex, Paul, and Nina; her siblings Patricia, Joseph, John, and Rita; and many loving nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends. We love you, ML! A private service will be held.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 7, 2020
Jennifer, your mother was always looking so fabulous and such a lovely and warm person. My condolences to your family.
Andrea Gillman
Friend
August 7, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Kshin Paley Ellison
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved