nee: Amidei age 81, of Highland Park, IL formerly of Modino, Modena, Italy passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 3, 2020. She immigrated from Italy in 1955 with her parents and was a graduate of Highland Park High School. After working as a dental assistant, she pursued a career in hairdressing, opening a small salon in the basement of her home. She was a kind woman with a lovely disposition, hard-working, full of energy with a great spirit for living life to the fullest. She loved to travel, garden, sew, knit, craft and was an exceptional cook. She treasured spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and many friends. She belonged to the Modenese Society, the Sacred Heart Guild of St. James Parish, the Bocce Club, was a Girl Scout Leader and held board positions on the Italian Women's Prosperity Club.



She battled cancer and dementia with strength and grace, always expressing gratitude for all the goodness in her life. She will be deeply missed by her beloved husband of 57 years Sante; her loving daughter Lucy (Jim) Hospodarsky; the devoted and loving Nonna to Sara, Michael and Daniel and a cherished cousin, aunt and friend to many.



A funeral mass was celebrated on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at St. James Church. Entombment followed at Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville, IL. Memorials to The Friends of the Highwood Public Library, 102 Highwood Ave. Highwood, IL 60040 appreciated.





