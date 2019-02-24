Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
Mary Louise Giancola, of Edgebrook, passed away on February 22nd, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Caroline and Anthony Giancola. Adored sister of the late Rose Marie Giancola, Flemme Mae (Anthony) Zagone and Ronald (Joannie) Giancola. Loving aunt of Mark (Gayle) Giancola, Anthony (Valerie) Zagone and Paul (Yesenia) Giancola. Cousin to Beverly (Ronald) Falbe. Great aunt to four. Visitation Tuesday 9am until time of funeral services at 10:30am at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N Cicero Avenue, Chicago. Entombment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to would be appreciated. Info 773-736-3833 or visit Mary Lou's memorial www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019
