Ahlgrim Funeral Home
567 South Spring Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126-3859
(630) 834-3515
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ahlgrim Funeral Home
567 South Spring Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126-3859
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Epiphany Evangelical Lutheran Church
314 W. Vallette St
Elmhurst, IL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Epiphany Evangelical Lutheran Church
314 W. Vallette St
Elmhurst, IL
View Map

Mary Louise Langer


1939 - 2020
Mary Louise Langer Obituary
Mary Louise Langer, age 81 of Elmhurst. Beloved wife of the late Raymond J. Langer; loving mother of John (Maribel) Langer, James (Nancy) Langer and Susan (Eric) Engebretson; proud grandmother of Matthew, Julia, Andrew, Caroline, Blake and Justin; dear sister of the late Margaret (survived by Ray) Briere, the late Ray Reynolds, Jr. and the late David Reynolds; loving aunt and great aunt to many nieces and nephews. Mary will be fondly remembered by her family and her many friends. Visitation at the Ahlgrim Funeral Home, 567 S. Spring Rd., Elmhurst from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 and at Epiphany Evangelical Lutheran Church, 314 W. Vallette St., Elmhurst from 10:00 a.m. until time of Service 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020. Interment Bronswood Cemetery, Oak Brook, IL. In lieu of flowers, Memorials will be appreciated to the . Info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2020
