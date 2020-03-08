|
Mary Louise Langer, age 81 of Elmhurst. Beloved wife of the late Raymond J. Langer; loving mother of John (Maribel) Langer, James (Nancy) Langer and Susan (Eric) Engebretson; proud grandmother of Matthew, Julia, Andrew, Caroline, Blake and Justin; dear sister of the late Margaret (survived by Ray) Briere, the late Ray Reynolds, Jr. and the late David Reynolds; loving aunt and great aunt to many nieces and nephews. Mary will be fondly remembered by her family and her many friends. Visitation at the Ahlgrim Funeral Home, 567 S. Spring Rd., Elmhurst from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 and at Epiphany Evangelical Lutheran Church, 314 W. Vallette St., Elmhurst from 10:00 a.m. until time of Service 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020. Interment Bronswood Cemetery, Oak Brook, IL. In lieu of flowers, Memorials will be appreciated to the . Info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com.
