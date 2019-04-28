Home

Mary Louise Moore

Mary Louise Moore Obituary
Mary Louise Moore, 75, of Chicago, died Saturday, March 23, 2019. She was born January 27, 1944 in Memphis, Tennessee to Eddie Lee Polk and Rosie Lee McNeil. She was married to James Moore for fifty-one years and had one son, Justin and one daughter, Melanie. Mary graduated from Hamilton High School, Memphis and Tennessee State University, Nashville, Tennessee. She was an active member of the Chicago Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and a retiree of the Illinois Health Care and Family Service. To view the full obituary, please visit www.brookinsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2019
