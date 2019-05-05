|
|
Mary Louise Shipper, age 74, of Lisle. Beloved wife of Ben Shipper, III for a wonderful 54 years. Loving mother of Ben (Cindy Perpich) Shipper, IV., Debra (Jon) Morse, and Amy (Brian) Columbus. Proud grandmother of Katherine, Ava, Gabrielle, and Brian. Dear sister of Marge, Pat (Ron), Roberta, Jean (Patrick), Donna (Rick), and Maureen. Cherished sister-in-law of Karen (Len) Stanek. Devoted aunt and friend of many. The family would like to give a special thank you to Daisy and Cleo, her loving caregivers. Mary was a co-founder of Chicago Party Rental. She was a kind, loving soul who will be greatly missed. Visitation 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 7th at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Funeral prayers at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 8th, from the funeral home to St. Louise de Marillac Church, LaGrange Park for a 11:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. Memorial donations in Mary's name to is appreciated. Info: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 5 to May 6, 2019