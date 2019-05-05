Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Shipper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Louise Shipper

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Louise Shipper Obituary
Mary Louise Shipper, age 74, of Lisle. Beloved wife of Ben Shipper, III for a wonderful 54 years. Loving mother of Ben (Cindy Perpich) Shipper, IV., Debra (Jon) Morse, and Amy (Brian) Columbus. Proud grandmother of Katherine, Ava, Gabrielle, and Brian. Dear sister of Marge, Pat (Ron), Roberta, Jean (Patrick), Donna (Rick), and Maureen. Cherished sister-in-law of Karen (Len) Stanek. Devoted aunt and friend of many. The family would like to give a special thank you to Daisy and Cleo, her loving caregivers. Mary was a co-founder of Chicago Party Rental. She was a kind, loving soul who will be greatly missed. Visitation 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 7th at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Funeral prayers at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 8th, from the funeral home to St. Louise de Marillac Church, LaGrange Park for a 11:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. Memorial donations in Mary's name to is appreciated. Info: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 5 to May 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hallowell & James Funeral Home
Download Now