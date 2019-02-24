|
|
Mary Louise "Lou" Swiatek, nee Gloppen, age 92, beloved wife of the late Edmund; loving mother of John (Sharon Marie), and Tracey Page Swiatek; dear grandmother of John, Stephen, and J.J. Rundell; Lou passed away on February 18, 2019 at Wellshire Terrace Assisted Living in Morton Grove. There will be a memorial service at Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles, date and time pending. Funeral info: 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019