Mary was born in Freeport, Illinois on September 12, 1936. She died peacefully on September 23, 2019 in Evanston, IL due to complications from a stroke. She is survived by three sons, Shawn, Ted, and O'Brien.
She and her older sister, Sally Jo, grew up on the family's dairy farm where they loved to help with the animals.
Mary graduated from Freeport High School, attended Stephens College (Columbia, MO) for one year and then received her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of Colorado, Boulder.
After college, Mary moved to Chicago, where she worked in the art department of Life Magazine. She married Francis (Duke) Quaid on April 23, 1965. Although Mary and Duke eventually divorced, they remained close friends and companions until Duke's death in 2008.
Mary was a life-long artist. She loved photography and was a gifted floral arranger. Her home was full of treasures from her travels around the world, as well as many beautiful works of art, some of them her own.
To commemorate Mary's love of animals, her family is asking for any gifts to be sent to Old Dog Haven, an organization founded by a relative that is dedicated to helping dogs in their golden years.
Old Dog Haven
P.O. Box 1409
Oak Harbor, WA 98277
olddoghaven.org
A celebration of Mary's life will be held in the Spring of 2020. To be informed of the date and location, please contact Shawn Quaid at [email protected]
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 3, 2020