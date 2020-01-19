Home

POWERED BY

Services
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery
Alsip, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Masco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lucille Masco


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Lucille Masco Obituary
Mary Lucille Masco nee DeAntoni, age 91 of Paxton, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 15th. Fenger Academy High School graduate. Wife for 45 years of the late John V. Masco. Mother of Ken (Jody) Masco, Kathleen (David) Berner and the late Judith (Jim) Leighton. Grandmother of nine, great grandmother of seven. Daughter of the late John and Ginevra Villanova DeAntoni. Preceded in death by four brothers. Aunt and friend to many. Mary enjoyed knitting, bingo and puzzle books. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St (U.S. Rt. 30, 3 blks E. of Western Ave.), Chicago Heights on Monday January 20th from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Tuesday morning 11:00 AM. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Worth. Memorials in Mary's name to the Special Olympics of Illinois, would be appreciated by her family. For further information contact 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -