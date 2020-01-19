|
Mary Lucille Masco nee DeAntoni, age 91 of Paxton, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 15th. Fenger Academy High School graduate. Wife for 45 years of the late John V. Masco. Mother of Ken (Jody) Masco, Kathleen (David) Berner and the late Judith (Jim) Leighton. Grandmother of nine, great grandmother of seven. Daughter of the late John and Ginevra Villanova DeAntoni. Preceded in death by four brothers. Aunt and friend to many. Mary enjoyed knitting, bingo and puzzle books. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St (U.S. Rt. 30, 3 blks E. of Western Ave.), Chicago Heights on Monday January 20th from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Tuesday morning 11:00 AM. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Worth. Memorials in Mary's name to the Special Olympics of Illinois, would be appreciated by her family. For further information contact 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 19, 2020